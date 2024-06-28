Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $2.16 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003592 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $47.87 million and $342,114.25 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,585,404 coins and its circulating supply is 22,119,995 coins. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

