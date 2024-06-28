Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 223.5% in June

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 223.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Up 2.9 %

ELEMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,123. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

