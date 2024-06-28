Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

NYSE EMR traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

