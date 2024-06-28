Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Up to $16.73

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $17.11. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 1,180 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

