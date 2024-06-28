Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) fell 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54. 1,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Enablence Technologies Trading Down 12.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

