Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Update

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Encavis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during trading on Friday. Encavis has a one year low of C$13.21 and a one year high of C$18.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.21.
Encavis Company Profile
