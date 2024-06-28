Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Update

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during trading on Friday. Encavis has a one year low of C$13.21 and a one year high of C$18.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.21.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

