Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 1.3% Higher

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.24. 2,871,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,814,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6,759.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.