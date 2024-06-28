enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

enGene Stock Up 2.6 %

enGene stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,206. enGene has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Get enGene alerts:

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.