ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on E. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. ENI has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 63.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $74,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

