Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

Several research firms recently commented on ENOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

ENOV opened at $44.91 on Friday. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Enovis in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

