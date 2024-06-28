Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 1,280,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,278,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. On average, analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 65.2% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

