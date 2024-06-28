Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.50).

Get Entain alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Entain

Entain Trading Down 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entain stock opened at GBX 634.40 ($8.05) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 731.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 838.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -449.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 625.20 ($7.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,414.50 ($17.94).

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,149.97). In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,149.97). Also, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £2,923,473.45 ($3,708,579.79). Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.