Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating and set a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.73.

ETR opened at $106.71 on Monday. Entergy has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

