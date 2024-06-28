Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Envista traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 381228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Get Envista alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVST

Institutional Trading of Envista

Envista Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.