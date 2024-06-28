EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of EPR opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

