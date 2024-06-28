Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $51.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Equitable alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Equitable

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.86. 941,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. Equitable has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,411 shares of company stock worth $8,776,371. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 144,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.