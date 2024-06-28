Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.20

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 238609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $533.29 million, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,548.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 530.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

