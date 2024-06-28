Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CEO Sells $1,051,860.60 in Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE ESS opened at $273.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $284.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.
Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
