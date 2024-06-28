Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.45 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $35.45 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,544,369,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,539,181,793.4936404. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07929545 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $30,838,422.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

