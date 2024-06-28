Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.88.

Etsy stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,865 shares of company stock worth $253,031. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 1,484.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 350,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 328,184 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

