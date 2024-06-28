EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EUDA Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:EUDA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,614. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Get EUDA Health alerts:

EUDA Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.