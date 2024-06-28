Evercore ISI Cuts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $19.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Envista has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,412,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 481,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 96,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Envista by 110.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

