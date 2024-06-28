Evercore ISI Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $260.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.14.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $252.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

