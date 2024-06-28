Evercore ISI Trims Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Target Price to $154.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.20.

NYSE:COF opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 293.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

