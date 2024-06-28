Evercore ISI Trims Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price to $41.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FITB. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.26.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.