Evercore ISI Trims Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price to $41.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FITB. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.26.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.