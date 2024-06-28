EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 1,316,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,965,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVGO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get EVgo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVGO

EVgo Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $739.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.54.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EVgo by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EVgo by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,001 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EVgo by 11.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.