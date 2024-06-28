Evmos (EVMOS) Price Hits $0.0314 on Top Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Evmos has a total market cap of $18.40 million and $667,732.25 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evmos has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Evmos Coin Profile
Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.
Evmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars.
