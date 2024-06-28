Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FN. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN opened at $246.64 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $257.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $2,228,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

