Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,118.93

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,118.93 and traded as low as $1,096.05. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,109.88, with a volume of 5,693 shares traded.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,120.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,052.82.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $30.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 13.79%.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
