FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-22.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 20.000-22.000 EPS.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $295.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $296.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,275 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,298 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

