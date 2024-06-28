Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Tops $15.23 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and $59,008.44 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,017.67 or 0.99917116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012739 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00080220 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,226,027 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,226,027.49834992 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94063879 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $61,553.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

