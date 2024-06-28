Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. 11,035,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

