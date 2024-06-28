Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,284,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,424,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

