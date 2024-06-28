Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 46,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 61,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 30,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,542. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.