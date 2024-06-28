Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,577,847,000 after buying an additional 133,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KLA by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,496,000 after purchasing an additional 117,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded up $9.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $824.51. 849,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $876.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.53.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

