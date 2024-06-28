Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCD traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. 6,690,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,557. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

