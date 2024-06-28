Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.6% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,503,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,568,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

