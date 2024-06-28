Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,499,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after purchasing an additional 857,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after purchasing an additional 631,334 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 934,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,114,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,935,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 33,942 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,471,519.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,612,693 shares of company stock worth $218,186,465. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.28. 2,616,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.46. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

