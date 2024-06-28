Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,391,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

