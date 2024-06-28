Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $286,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,304,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,006,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,991. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

