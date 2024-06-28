Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,915 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. 3,686,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,508. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

