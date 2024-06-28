FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 1,930,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,642,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $885.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,644 shares of company stock worth $155,648. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of FIGS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,145,000 after purchasing an additional 516,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,597,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

