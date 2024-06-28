First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FHN

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 200,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,377,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.