First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $15.66 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $503.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

