First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 214.6% in June

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 214.6% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Pacific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,271. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. First Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

