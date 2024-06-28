First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Lifted by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 11.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after buying an additional 2,911,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,108 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 770,283 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,551,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,473,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

