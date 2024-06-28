First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 352.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.05. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $21.23.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
