First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 352.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.05. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $21.23.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 381,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

