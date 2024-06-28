First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 1.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,036,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after buying an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.75. 833,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,504. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

