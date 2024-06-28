First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the May 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1,580.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIRR traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.57. 40,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $970.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $73.97.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

