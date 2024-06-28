First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the May 31st total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 369,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,527. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after purchasing an additional 764,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,082,000 after buying an additional 733,696 shares during the period.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

