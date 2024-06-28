First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the May 31st total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 369,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,527. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.